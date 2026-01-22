Daughter-In-Law Complains About Having To Do All The Cooking, Cleaning And Childcare, So She Sends Her To A Spa And Confronts Her Son

Different couples reach different decisions about how to split up household chores, work and parenting tasks. There’s no one size fits all, but it’s important that both people in the relationship are on board with how the tasks are divided.

In this story, one mom finds out that her son has convinced his wife that stay at home moms do all the cooking, cleaning and childcare, so he has been doing none of it.

His mom is furious when she finds out, but she’s not sure she handled the situation well.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for making a scene of my adult son and sticking my nose in his marriage Here’s the important background my daughter in law (32) and son(33) have 3 children aged 3 years 2 years and 4 months . He convinced her to be a stay at home mom and sell her business by telling her how good of a childhood he had and how happy my marriage was without telling her (which I today found out) that our arrangement was everything everything before 9am and After 5pm was split 50/50, Sunday was my day off and I was brought out twice a week.

She wanted to help her daughter-in-law out.

On to the story- on my last visit I noticed my daughter in law was struggling mentally so I,my sister(55f) and her girlfriend (53) pulled our money together and paid for a spa weekend for them while we’d babysit the kids for her birthday last weekend. I was preparing on Thursday evening for the kids to arrive when my dil rang me holding back tears saying they’d won’t be going because my sons friend came to town and he said he wanted to spend the weekend with his friends catching up. I pressed her a little and I’m talking a little about her situation , she came clean about him doing no chores,no date nights and her basically doing all of the child care because “that’s what stay at home moms do” I was honestly disgusted.

She was not going to let her daughter-in-law miss her spa day.

I convinced her to drop me off the kids and bring a friend to the spa. I even dipped into my savings to give her €500 to buy herself something nice. When she dropped me off the kids I begged her to tell me were son was. After 5 minutes she told me the bar. She left for the spa while I left for the bar (she knew I was going there and knew my sister/my sister in law were taking care of the kids)

She confronted her son.

Here’s were I might be a jerk. I when to the bar were he and his friends were, I sat down next to the Group and asked my son “did i fail you as a mother or was it your father because we both thought your partner comes before your silly drunk friends” Long story short I humiliated him and got myself banned from a bar My dil said she will taking the kids to her parents when she gets back tomorrow and my son is calling me a jerk for humiliating him/ sticking my nose in his marriage. Maybe I should have stayed out i don’t know

That may have been the wrong way to confront her son. She could’ve sat down with both her son and daughter-in-law and explained why things were great in her marriage and suggest they start doing the same things. Or, perhaps have the son’s dad talk to him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

