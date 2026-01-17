Teenage Daughter Doesn’t Want Her Dad To Be A Part Of Her Life, So He Stops Sending Her An Allowance And No Longer Plans To Give Her A Car

Imagine being divorced, and your teenage daughter lives with your ex. If you remarried, and your daughter said hurtful things to you, would you turn your time, attention and finances to your new wife and kids, or would you still follow through with your promises to your daughter?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he chose the first option. Now, he’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not giving my daughter a car for her 16th birthday and cutting her off financially? I (48m) have a daughter Lisa (15f) from my first marriage. I’m not on particularly good terms with her mother, and Lisa unfortunately became an outlet for her resentment towards me, which ended up souring our relationship massively. Lisa is a good person, but unfortunately she takes after her mom in terms of demeanor and often acts rude and entitled.

Lisa doesn’t seem to like her dad at all.

A few years ago I married again. Lisa decided to not attend my wedding and she said a bunch of hurtful things to my then fiancée Rosemary (38f). Since then, our relationship got even worse. When Rosemary and I welcomed our son a year and a half ago, Lisa sent me a text saying that since I have my perfect baby now, I could stop pestering her and trying to play family with her. It hurt me deeply, and I ended up distancing myself from her, though I kept sending her $100 a month as her allowance.

Their family got even bigger.

Recently we had an unplanned addition to our family. Long story short, Rosemary’s sister, who wasn’t a good parent to start with, terminated her custody rights over her son Blake (17m). Rosemary and I decided to take Blake in. Unfortunately a few years ago Blake got in a horrible car wreck that left him permanently disabled. Luckily he can somewhat walk and doesn’t need 24/7 assistance around the house, but that’s about it. Blake is an amazing person and he quickly became a part of our family.

He decided to turn his generosity to Blake and away from Lisa.

I decided to give the $100 allowance to Blake instead. He was beyond happy and grateful. I also made a hard decision and gave him my car. It’s a ‘22 Cadillac Escalade, and I was planning on getting rid of it this year anyway since Lisa is turning 16 in a month and I wanted to gift it to Lisa. Now it’s Blake’s car and he absolutely loves it. He really needed a car because his mobility issues don’t let him get around easily anymore, and it changed his life massively.

Lisa noticed right away.

Of course Lisa didn’t like it. When she realized that she wasn’t getting any allowance, she called me and asked what’s wrong. It was the first call I received from her in a year, if not more. I explained that now when my family had expanded, I’m not having enough money. I’ll be still sending her mom the child support payments as per court agreement, but she shouldn’t expect anything extra.

He spit her words back in her face.

She asked me about the car since she knew about my plans on giving her a car. I told her that now the situation changed and I no longer could give her a car. I’ll admit, what I said next was probably mean of me, since I told her that I now have two children to play family with and asked her to stop pestering me.

Oh, Lisa didn’t like that!

This caused her to blow up completely to the point she got her mom to call me and scream at me, and so did her new husband. They threatened to sue me, Lisa said she’ll go no contact and so on. I just brushed off the threats, especially since Rosemary is a lawyer and I made my peace with poor contact with Lisa years ago. They also managed to write a few mean things to Rosemary and Blake, and this is what got me wondering whether I was a jerk here.

His daughter hurt him with her words and made it clear she didn’t want him bothering her, so he took it to heart and cut her off. The fact that she’s hurt might mean she cares more than she lets on, or she might be really mad about the car.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he handled the situation very poorly.

Another person thinks he was wrong to push his daughter even further away.

Nobody thinks he’s a very good dad to his daughter.

Another person thinks all the kids sound spoiled.

It’s not really about the car.

