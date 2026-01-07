Employee Finished All Their Work In 20 Hours, But They Were Forced To Spend The Rest Of The Week Pretending To Be Busy Under Constant Supervision

Not all workplace misery comes from being overworked. Sometimes it’s the boredom that wears people down.

One employee routinely finishes all their tasks in under half the week but has to spend the rest pretending to be busy.

What sounds like a dream job quickly becomes a nightmare.

Read on for the full story.

Having to pretend to work is even worse than actual work I have a full-time job. All my work is done in just about 15–20 hours.

The rest of the week is spent in absolute boredom.

The remaining 20–25 hours I have to pretend to work, which is even worse than actual work. I am surrounded by colleagues, so I can’t watch movies or surf the net freely or read or exercise. Otherwise, it would be heaven.

This employee worries what might happen if they were truthful with their boss.

I can’t tell my boss that I do my work in just 20 hours because otherwise I would risk getting fired or pressured to reduce my hours, and I need the money. Or he’d just give me a lot of additional work. So I am trapped. I envy the people who don’t have work and no supervision. Because not having work and some supervision is the worst combination there is.

Many people fantasize about jobs with little to do, but the reality can be surprisingly bleak.

Keep reading for the full story.

This commenter offers some ideas on how to keep yourself sane at a boring job.

This commenter has a million dollar idea.

The whole idea of working full time is fake.

This commenter commiserates with the current state of work in some companies.

Turns out, being too good at your job can come back to bite you!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.