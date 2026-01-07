Manager Tried To Shame An Employee When She Quit During Busy Season, But He Ended Up Exposing His Own Double Standards

Bosses often talk a big game about team spirit, but it’s funny how fast that spirit fades when an employee stops sacrificing their own needs for a job.

One hardworking employee soon found out that her toxic boss only seemed to value her when it was convenient for him.

But when she quit, he tried to make her feel like a terrible person.

My manager told me it was ‘disrespectful’ to quit My manager pulled me into his office today. He went on about how I was being disrespectful to the team and that quitting during our busy season shows I don’t care about anyone but myself.

But up until that point, she had been a model employee.

I’ve been here two years, never called out sick, covered shifts constantly, and trained every new hire. But apparently none of that matters because I chose to leave when it wasn’t convenient for him.

The boss seemed to forget what a bad boss he had been.

The kicker? He denied my PTO request last month for my sister’s wedding because we were “too short staffed.” Guess I should’ve just been more respectful of his scheduling needs. I’m still leaving in two weeks.

The real selfish one here is the boss himself.

What did Reddit think?

Don’t managers understand that the entire point of having a job is to make money?

This manager is swerving some serious self reflection like a pro.

Providing a two-week notice is way more than this toxic boss deserves.

Being a “team player” usually only stands to benefit the people in charge, not the employees.

In the end, she realized she didn’t owe that place anything — not after the way they treated her.

To all the bosses out there: you can’t bulldoze your way to genuine loyalty.

