Employee Saw HR Asking For PTO Donations To Keep The Company Afloat, But The Manipulative Corporate Spin Became Impossible To Ignore

Some companies love to mask bad decisions behind feel-good language.

One employee was appalled to find their company begging their employees to give away their PTO as part of the “season of giving.”

But this worked clocked their manipulation almost immediately.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Company asks employees to donate PTO “during this season of giving” My partner got a company-wide email from HR the other day asking employees to DONATE their PTO. Apparently they have a PTO bank that employees can tap into when they have medical emergencies.

But there was a very obvious problem with this.

Great. Love it. Except they want their employees to pay the wages of other employees. And they use manipulative tactics to do it — framing it around a “season of giving.” Saying “we need your generosity” and “your donations allow employees to continue receiving income.” Simultaneously cringe and existentially tragic.

It seems like some companies just get bolder and bolder by the day.

This British redditor can’t help but be appalled by this company’s behavior.

The employees of this company deserve way better than this.

Behavior like this all boils down to unfettered greed.

If the employer wants to give out more PTO, then they should give out more PTO.

“Give us your earned wages to pay someone else” isn’t compassion — it’s cost-cutting with a smiley face sticker.

If this company wants seasonal cheer, maybe they should start by respecting employees’ time instead of trying to rob them of it.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.