Employee Was Left Running The Business 7 Days A Week, But His Arrogant Boss Took Credit For Sales And Blamed Him For Declining Profits

There’s only so long you can keep quiet when someone takes credit for wins and blames you for their own failures.

So, what would you do if you were running a small business nearly every day of the week, only to be told your boss would have doubled sales if he had bothered to show up?

Would you swallow the criticism and move on? Or would you quietly check the numbers and realize the problem might not be you at all?

In today’s story, one employee finds himself in this predicament and is shocked when he does the latter.

Here’s what happened.

My boss is so arrogant I almost quit today. So it’s a small company, and lately I’ve been working 7 days a week. Whenever he needs a day off, I’m in charge. If he needs a two-week vacation, no problem. He took yesterday off, and we had good sales. In fact, we were 33 percent more profitable than last year on the same day. When I opened this morning, he was there and told me verbatim, “If I were here yesterday, we would have had at least twice as many sales,” and then talked to me for 45 minutes about how I could be doing better.

He stayed quiet, but refused to take responsibility for the issues.

I kept my mouth shut, but decided to look at the sales records for the past few months, and whenever he is in sales, they go down a ton, because he corners a customer and then filibusters them until they buy something. Every customer deal takes ten, maybe fifteen minutes; he will hold these poor people hostage for almost an hour. The business is failing, and very few people come in, and somehow it’s my fault. I can’t control customer flow, and for some reason, he is lashing out at me for his business not making enough money.

He needs to find a new job because it sounds like he’s stuck on a sinking ship right now.

