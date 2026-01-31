Employee Worked Hard And Took On Three Roles, But She Was Criticized On Christmas Eve That She Wasn’t Doing Well On Her Job

Holidays shouldn’t be the time to worry about problems at work.

The following story involves a woman who received an email from her boss during the holidays.

She was told she wasn’t doing well at her job despite working nonstop and taking on extra responsibilities.

Now, she’s scared something worse will happen when she gets back to the office after Christmas.

I love my job but hate my boss It’s Christmas Eve today. I got a message saying I’m not doing good enough at my job. Like? I work all the god damn time. I come in five days a god damn week to do my job that I’m severely underpaid for.

This woman was working beyond what was expected of her.

I’m doing three people’s jobs by myself. I have taken on new projects with no extra pay or even expectation of it. I have even worked after hours multiple times on projects that have deadlines. But because of expectations that were unsaid and not voiced to me in the slightest, I’m somehow all of a sudden bad at my job.

She emailed her boss, but she didn’t get any response.

I emailed back a long list of challenges I have faced and why I came up short on expectations today. I have gotten zero response. It’s so frustrating because I love what I do. I hate when expectations aren’t communicated and then I face blame for them. I’m now annoyed on Christmas Eve instead of spending time happy with my family.

Now, she’s scared she’s going to be terminated when she comes back to the office.

I’m low key scared that I’m going to be let go when I get back to the office on Friday. I’m also scared it could happen the next Monday when they might be back in the office. I already have enough on my plate. And they constantly put these expectations on me without even telling me.

She loves her job, but not the person supervising her.

I’m now writing out a list of talking points about how I feel and the challenges I’ve come across in my job. I have a feeling I’m just going to get steamrolled on Monday. I want to quit so badly. I feel stuck because I do like the job, I just hate who’s in charge of me.

Holidays become extra stressful when you worry about work.

