Employee’s Older Boss Tried To Act Like Skipping Breaks Was Heroic, So She Finally Saw How Toxic The Workplace Really Was

Some workplaces confuse overworking yourself with dedication, especially when older managers wear exhaustion like a badge of honor.

So when one younger employee’s manager began acting like skipping lunch was a heroic act, her patience began to wear thin,

Was this just a generational gap, or signs of a toxic work culture she needed to escape?

I’m tired of my manager bragging that she didn’t take a lunch break. I live in Europe where we actually have some working rights, and our unpaid lunch break is written into our contracts, yet my Gen X manager takes every opportunity to not take her lunch break and act like a martyr about it.

Her boss never misses an opportunity to make her feel guilty about it.

She’s also said, “I respect your breaks because I’m trying to be nice.” What? You should respect it because it’s unpaid and written into my contract!

She’s starting to feel like it’s a larger issue that needs to be addressed.

I don’t understand the older generation bragging about never resting and thinking that working only the hours you’re paid for is weird. I’m so over it.

This employee shouldn’t have to fight for something she’s already legally entitled to.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter encourages this employee to be blunt with her annoying coworker.

When your coworkers go low, sometimes you have to go lower.

It’s really not as hard as some people make it seem to be a good manager.

Maybe this all boils down to jealousy.

At the end of the day, just because her coworker lacks boundaries doesn’t mean she has to follow suit.

