Husband Worked Nonstop While An Exhausted Mother Held Their Family Together, So When He Pushed For Another Kid, She Reminded Him He Barely Sees Their Family

Raising a child requires teamwork, but all too often one partner ends up carrying the entire weight alone.

One woman was already doing 100% of the childcare herself while her husband worked 14–16 hour days.

So when he started pushing past her boundaries and pressuring her to have another baby, it exposed just how differently they imagined the future — and how little he understood her current reality.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH if I threaten divorce because my partner wants more kids? I (31F) and my partner (31M) have one child under 1 year old. Before we got married, we agreed to have a minimum of one child for him, and I asked him if he’d be satisfied with just one because I only ever wanted one. I asked multiple times.

After a difficult pregnancy, she now finds herself doing almost 100% of the work.

Now the one is here. I don’t like pregnancy, even though my biggest complaints were back pain and birth. I have zero desire to go through it again for any reason. I’m a SAHM. He works long 14–16 hour shifts five days of the week. When he gets home, he basically showers, sleeps, and goes to work again in a span of seven hours. On the weekends, he spends most of that time asleep. So because of that, I’m basically in charge of the baby 24/7.

Turns out, he wasn’t really satisfied.

He agreed to only having one before I got pregnant, and now he is constantly (think: outright telling me to have more and “joking”) pressuring me to have another when I’m already drowning in sleep deprivation and anxiety because I’m alone with them and we can’t afford childcare otherwise.

To her, this changes everything about how she sees their future together.

WIBTA if I divorce him if he won’t stop reneging on our parenting agreement and pressuring me?

Under no circumstances should this couple have another child.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to put a stop to this conversation once and for all.

It’s clear this “father” (if you can call him that) isn’t thinking clearly about this.

Maybe it’s time to start planning an exit strategy.

Her husband is talking about children as more like pets than living, breathing human beings.

Her husband needs to know, without a doubt in his mind, that this is never going to happen.

She has every right to rethink the path forward.

And if he keeps pushing, he might lose the family he’s too busy to help raise.

