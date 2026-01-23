Guy Asked His Roommate For Utility Bill Receipts Before Paying His Part Of The Bills, But The Roomie Won’t Respond To Messages

Sometimes, the simplest favor can turn into a bigger issue than you ever expected.

So, what would you do if your housemate kept sending you Venmo requests for utilities but refused to show you the actual bills and started ignoring your messages?

Would you just go ahead and pay? Or would you keep asking for the bill?

In the following story, one roommate finds himself in this situation and wants to see the bill before he pays. Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for not paying house utilities until I get the receipts I’m 21 and still new to living life outside of college. Last month, I asked my housemate if he could send me the utility bills statements before I pay him over Venmo. I got the idea from my grandma, who said I should have receipts for everything I buy, so I wanted to give that a try.

Now, his roommate is ignoring him.

So I get the Venmo for the bill, and there is no statement, and I think, “Maybe he just forgot.” This seems like a reasonable excuse since I did ask him over a month ago. So I DM him “Please send receipts for the bills so I can pay you 👍” and I get no response. I think that’s weird, so the next day I message him the same thing, and I get no response. Yesterday, I tried calling him on Messenger, Discord, and over the phone and got no response. AITA?

Wow! This guy sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what’s going on here.

In no reality should he ever just pay the bill and not know exactly what he’s getting charged for.

