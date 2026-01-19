Customer Support Employee Helped Answer A Customer’s Question, And Ended Up Amusing The Manager With How Specific The Request Was

Some customers expect you to do all the work to tease their question out of them instead of just asking their question directly.

It doesn’t take long for this to make a worker snarky. See how it took no time at all in this story.

I was technically correct, the best kind of correct.

This was one of my first Service Desk jobs as a snarky 18-year-old. A ticket comes through.

It’s a real eye roller.

The Subject line reads, “MY [Company name] LAPTOP.”

The Description reads, “CAN YOU HELP????????” That’s the entire ticket. I reply back, “Hi [requester] Yes, helping with [Company name] laptops is within the scope of the Service Desk. Regards Speddie23” And I close the ticket.

But the customer’s response is the perfect setup.

This sends a standard, “If you feel your ticket has not been completed to your satisfaction, please reply back and it will be re-opened” responses.

So they reply, “Why was this closed?” I reply back with, “Hi [requester] You asked if we can help with [Company name] laptops. I have replied confirming that we are not able to help. As I have answered your question, I closed off the ticket. Regards Speddie23”

She isn’t done with him yet.

The requester then complains and I get asked about it. Luckily my manager was pretty cool with what happened as technically I did what was asked. So I didn’t get reprimanded at all, but he mentioned that if people were asking for help with a laptop, they probably actually want help with something. I got the gist he probably found it somewhat amusing himself, but had to keep a professional face.

Here is what folks are saying.

True, but less fun.

Technically, yes.

This is just passive aggressive. LOL.

One would think.

It’s not even ambiguous, though.

I wonder how long he lasted in this job.

