Insurance Billing Employee Has A Coworker Who Really Dislikes Her, So The Next Time Her Coworker Complains, She Decides To Do Things Differently

If you had a coworker who disliked you, would you go out of your way to win them over or to mess with them?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she decides to take the second approach. When her coworker complains, she complies in a way her coworker is sure to hate.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Constantly try and make my job harder? I’ll make yours take even longer. I (28 f) work in insurance billing for a few big medical facilities in my area and one of my daily tasks is to save and download remits from a program daily. I’ve been at this company for a little over 3 years now and I know how to do my job and I do it pretty well. There is this woman, we shall call her Jane. (51ish f) who is always trying to make things hard for me/get me fired. There is a set of 4 cubicles where I, another employee, and Jane sit and there is a printer in the other cubicle.

Here are some examples of how annoying Jane can be.

She’s lied to higher ups about me sleeping at my desk, wasting time, playing on my phone and just overall anything she could come up with to make me look bad. She’s yelled at me for turning the lights off on her(which I really didn’t know she was in the office because she always runs out 1st at go time) I apologized to her, and she just kept trying to go off and brought it into the parking lot. I just ignored her and kept walking but that turned into a meeting with the office manager, my direct supervisor, Jane the other employee and myself.

She finally found out why Jane didn’t like her.

Long story short I basically told her I didn’t understand where all the animosity was coming from. I’d been working here for 2.5 years at this point. She looked at me and said that I got her in trouble my second week of ever being there because she told me something about a job I had no idea about and I asked my direct supervisor who was training me after she told me how to do something. And come to find out, THATS WHY SHE DOESNT LIKE ME. I didn’t go out of my way to get her in trouble or anything. I just was confused so I asked a question. I did apologize to her in the meeting but she just ignored me.

She had a change of heart, kind of.

Fast forward a week and I’m sitting at my desk and she comes up to me to say that she accepted my apology. Then she starts printing out bible verses and scriptures to put on her cork board about forgiveness and how it’s not for the other person it’s for yourself. She’s literally the meanest person that works here but she’s got the “holier than thou” mentality that makes her think she’s the best thing since sliced bread. I think I just need to provide a bit of context. Now on to the malicious compliance-

Here’s some background about their workflow.

So I save and download remits for a few different clients every morning. Mondays are my busiest days for this because I have to pull them from different sites and a program that send them to us electronically. Jane does billing for one of the same client I pull remits for. She needs the remits to make deposits and what not. It usually takes me anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 hours to complete this for all the clients because of what would come through Friday and the weekend. She needs them first thing in the morning.

She took Jane’s next complaint a little too seriously.

Apparently Jane has complained that I keep messing them up when I save and download them. I know I’m not. I triple check myself. I received an email last week stating that Jane was complaining again so I decided Monday would be the day that I did things a bit differently. I came in and instead of doing Janes client first I did the other 4 and then I took my time with Janes because I had to make sure every letter and number was 1000% correct because she needs them to be. I didn’t want her to be upset(hahaha)

She plans to keep doing Jane’s last.

She was waiting for all the remits for a deposit so instead of the deposit getting done at 8:30 it just didn’t get done until the next day. 🙂 I’ve been doing hers last, since Monday and idk if anything will be said about me taking longer but I have to do as I’m told and make sure it’s correct, right? Lmao

Jane wanted her to be more careful, so she really can’t complain.

