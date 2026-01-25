Job Candidate Countered A Lowball Offer From A Greedy HR Department, So The Hiring Process Quickly Turned Passive Aggressive

In today’s job market, knowing your worth doesn’t always sit well with people setting the budget.

After countering a lowball offer, one candidate finds HR suddenly taking a petty tone.

What follows feels less like a negotiation and more like punishment.

HR on a power trip after I rejected their offer So I interviewed for this position, and they lowballed me pretty hard. I counter-offered with what I know I’m worth based on market rates.

HR didn’t take this well at all.

The HR lady got all offended and started lecturing me about “being realistic” and how I should be “grateful for the opportunity.” Like, excuse me? I have four years of experience and know my value. Now she’s being petty as heck.

She made sure to register her distaste at any given opportunity.

She keeps “following up” about whether I’ve “reconsidered” and sending passive-aggressive emails about how they’re “moving forward with other candidates who are more aligned with their budget.” I just wanted to vent. It’s wild how some of them act like they’re doing you a favor by offering you a job.

This HR lady needs a reality check — and fast.

