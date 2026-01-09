Little Sister Moves Back With Her Parents After Divorcing Her Ex, But Now Her Bossy Older Sis Tells Her To Stop Grieving And Get A Job

Imagine living in your childhood home as an adult, but you pay rent and help out with the bills and household chores.

AITA for telling my recently divorced sister to stop moping and get a job? I (F24) am in a tricky situation with my family, I think Im doing the right thing but everyone’s acting like I’m being a villain. I live in a house with my parents and grandma. All of us work full-time, except my grandma who’s retired. I pay rent to contribute towards utilities and help my parents with their mortgage payments. I also pay the internet bill, streaming subscriptions and phone bills.

My younger sister “Holly” (F22) moved back into the house around 4 weeks ago. She got pregnant at 16 and at 17 she moved out into her boyfriend’s parents’ house. They got married as soon as they were both 18 and now have four kids. In the summer, they moved out of his parents’ house and into a rental house. They ended up fighting a lot over disagreements on how the household chores should be split and some various other issues to do with the house. They soon separated and their divorce is in progress.

Holly came back here, and her ex moved back in with his parents and took the kids with him. Holly sees them for a few hours on weekends and seems fine with this arrangement (much to my parents’ dismay). I don’t have an issue with Holly being here and I know she needed somewhere to stay and her family’s support. My issue is that she has spent this whole time moping around the house, scrolling on tiktok all day and going out with friends. She doesn’t clean up after herself or help out with any household chores. She has never had a job (been a SAHM with the kids) and keeps saying she will get one but hasn’t even started job-hunting despite me and my brother writing a resumé for her. My parents have been paying for all her expenses.

One of my friends is a manager at a cafe and she told me they were hiring and that Holly could get a job there if she’s willing to learn how to be a barista. I told Holly about this and she immediately shut me down and said that she won’t work in a cafe because it’s “embarrassing” and she doesn’t want to work early mornings. This turned into an argument because I couldn’t understand why Holly would turn this down and feel like she’s just being lazy/picky. I told Holly she can’t just mope around the house all day everyday and she needs to get a job or think about college. Holly told me to back off and that it’s her life.

My parents got involved and told me that it’s not been that long since the separation and that I can’t expect Holly to “be happy and normal”. They said that she needs time and that my expectations of her are too high. I think they are being too soft on her and she needs to stop acting like a teenager. AITA???

