Guy Delivered An $85 Order Of Pizza To A School, But He Walked Away Dejected After The Front Desk Attendant Didn’t Give Him A Tip

Delivery people depend highly on tips.

This man delivered a large pizza order to a school on the last day of classes.

The front desk lady paid the total cost of the pizza from an envelope labeled “Dominos.”

But she didn’t include tips, even though there were other $1 bills in the envelope.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Front desk lady at middle school pockets the tip This happened on Friday. Last day of school, I think. It was an $85 cash order for a classroom.

This man didn’t get a tip from the front desk lady.

I arrived at the school office and met the front desk lady. She grabbed an envelope, pulled out the money, then asked for the total. She counted it, gave me pretty much the exact amount, then keeps the rest. So I just stood there, thought about saying something, but I just walk away silently.

He was sure the other 8 $1 bills were for tips, but then…

It must have been seven or eight $1 bills still in her hands. I doubt it was for anything else. The envelope said “Domino’s” on it. Just here to gripe about this.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one gives the front lady the benefit of the doubt.

Here’s a possible solution.

This person can relate.

Finally, short and simple.

It’s technically stealing, you know.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.