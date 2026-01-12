Man Regularly Delivered Pizza To The Same Family Who Never Gave Tips, So He Was Deeply Moved When The Kids Finally Gave Him The Best Tip Ever

Small moments can leave the biggest impressions.

The following story involves a pizza delivery guy who regularly delivered to the same family.

With four small kids at home, they weren’t the most generous tippers.

Until a heartwarming surprise welcomed him on his last day of work.

Best tip ever This was from 1985, in a mid-sized American university city. Pizza employee wages then were comparable to other fast food restaurants. Tips were not as big a factor as they are now. Almost everyone tipped a dollar or so, about $2 and change in 2019 money.

I got a delivery to a house on the less affluent side of our delivery area. I was met at the door by four children. I guessed their ages were 10 and down. All were beaming with anticipation of all the pizza goodness I was bringing.

They paid with exact change and thanked me politely. There was no tip. It was not a big deal, and there were four happy kids.

As fate would have it, I delivered to their house every time they ordered. I was greeted with, “Hey, it’s you!” It was the same four kids. I never saw the parents. They always paid in exact change. It quickly became clear to me that pizza was a treat for them. It was something they had to scrimp to afford.

Just before Christmas, just before I left the pizza job to work in my field of study, I delivered to their home one last time. They met me at the door as usual. After paying, the oldest child said, “Wait a minute.” She came back with a 50-cent tip. She said, “This is for you.” Knowing the family had to scrape enough for a pizza treat every couple of weeks, this was the best tip ever.

Sometimes, the smallest, most sincere tip ends up being the richest one.

