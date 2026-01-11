Brother-In-Law Has High Blood Sugar, But Then His Sister Found Out The He Had A Latte With Extra Syrup After They Went For A Run

There’s nothing wrong with helping a friend stay on track with their goals. But what happens when this dynamic starts turning into a codependent relationship?

A man shares how his brother-in-law can’t consume too much sugar but still loves lattes with extra syrup.

Well, he decided not to get involved, but now his sister is mad at him for not “reminding” him he shouldn’t have too much sugar.

Let’s read the whole story and see what people are saying.

AITA for not reminding him he shouldn’t have too much sugar? My brother-in-law (26) and I (28m) go way back. We went to the same university where I tutored him in English so he could pass their English skill development course. (Most of the top universities in our country require first year students to take an English course). These days we go jogging together once a week. He doesn’t have diabetes but when he went to the hospital for a health check up he was told he has high blood sugar.

His vice was vanilla latte.

But of course, his habits needed to change.

His favorite coffee shop already uses three pumps of vanilla syrup but he also paid for an extra shot of the syrup. So he slowly changed his habit. First stopped paying for an extra shot. Then he asked for two pumps instead of three and then only one pump. Eventually got to the point where he was drinking only normal latte. Yesterday, we went on a three mile jog and then had coffee together. He decided to have a vanilla latte.

Requested for two pumps instead of three. I didn’t say anything.

It was his decision, but apparently it wasn’t supposed to be.

When my sister saw the receipt, she got upset at him and then me. She said I could have talked him out of it, since he still looks up to me. We do have a seniority system/hierarchical structure in our country which contributes to this. Given that I was an older student who helped him, even though it was only for one course/semester, he does still see me as a ‘senior’ even though I’m only two years older. AITA?

I’m speechless. Her husband needs to hold himself accountable.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yikes!

Simple like that.

It’s his job.

Exactly.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

This person sounds baffled.

So would he need someone to accompany him to coffee shops at all times?

Yeah, they would need to hire someone to be the sugar police.

