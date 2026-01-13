Mattress Store Employee Learned His Company Lied To An Elderly Cancer Patient About A Delivery Date, So He Forced The CEO To Shut Down The Store For A Week

Sometimes, you reach a point where you can’t keep backing a company that lies and treats its customers like they don’t matter.

So, what would you do if you went out of your way to help an elderly couple, but later you find out your company had made a promise it never intended to keep?

Would you apologize to the woman and keep working there? Or would you refuse to go in and support a company that would do this?

In the following story, one mattress store employee finds himself facing this decision and chooses to no-call, no-show.

Here’s what happened.

That’s what you get for making an old lady cry I used to work at an off-brand mattress store. A nice old lady visited, spending a good hour trying mattresses. She reveals her husband has been waiting outside because he’s sick with cancer, so we need to make the process quick for him. I treated them very well.

The lady was in a real predicament now.

I get a call a few days after my manager quits. It’s her delivery day, and she’s wondering when the mattress is going to show up. I call my superior, but it’s not coming for weeks. They say to tell her she agreed to this in the fine print. I call her back. She is crying. She says she trusted me and that the manager had 100% promised it would be there that day, so she had her previous mattress taken away to make room. Now her husband, dying of cancer in his last months, has to deal with this. Rage.

The next day, he didn’t show up to work.

I called my superior. She tells me there is little we can do. Unacceptable. I texted the CEO that he must fix this. He calls me, says he could get a bed out there quick, but he’d lose money. **** him. I tell him he can call her back and tell her himself. I was the only employee at that store. He’d have to fly someone out and pay for a hotel, or find an immediate new hire to replace me. I stopped showing up with no warning. At opening hour, he calls me, and I let him know I’m very sick. Okay no problem, will I be good tomorrow? Yes, of course, do not cancel my appointments. (Each appt. cost him $100+ in ads).

After missing three days, the CEO finally got the message.

The next day, no warning, I don’t show up again. Same deal. I’ll totally be fine tomorrow. And I got him again the third time the next day. Nope, still not coming in. He got the memo and closed the store for the week. Only then did I break it to him that what he’s doing is wrong, and I’ll have no part in it. He had to fly someone out and pay for their hotel to keep the store open. I never went back.

Wow! That store sounds like it has terrible customer service.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This person respects him.

He may’ve gotten in trouble for this.

Yet another person who would’ve sent her a free mattress.

Here’s another reader who thinks he should’ve sent the best mattress over there.

What a big heart! It takes a really good person to be that passionate about someone else’s unfair treatment.

Bravo!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.