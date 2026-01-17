New Boss Chewed Him Out For Wearing A Supervisor’s Hat During A Project He Orchestrated, So This Technician Turned The Tables And Embarrassed His Boss Right Back

Some bosses haven’t got a clue how to do their job.

Why are you wearing a white hat? You’re not a supervisor! This story happened around 2003 or 2004. I was in the military, working for a new boss who was afraid to look incompetent. I understand his position, but the equipment we were working on isn’t used anywhere else in the world, so there’s no reason he should have been self-conscious about it. Literally everybody posted in this job is starting from ignorance of the kit in question. For your knowledge, we are technicians. Our job is fixing electronics and performing 3rd line maintenance (board level, replacing components on equipment). The equipment we were working on are 1.5 metric ton cameras used to acquire telemetry information from our aircraft on bombing ranges. They’re really, really old, though. Like, they were installed in the late 60’s. Due to this, we needed to start trialing a new system, so the government opened up contracts and a bid was won. We were finally going to get upgrades!

At this point, I was an expert on the systems. Our boss went on a leadership course required when you reach his rank, and he dumped everything he had on his plate onto the lap of his second in command, who was understandably frustrated. I offered to take on the biggest project so there would be less to do, and because I wanted to show I had the skills. He agreed. So, I contacted all of the necessary people, P-MED, supply, engineers and transport, in order to orchestrate the removal and disposal of these cameras. After two weeks of careful planning and research, we were ready to go. The 2 I/C grinned at me on the day of the move and says, “Grab the white hat. This is your project, you’re in charge here.” Beaming with pride, I grab the site supervisor’s hard hat, throw it on, and start the ball rolling. Everything is going well and according to plan. The dome housing the camera has been cut off, and the truck with a crane arm (HIAB), capable of lifting up to a metric tonne, is on site. I am about to go dismantle the camera (they are capable of being split into 3 pieces, all weighing under a tonne each), when my boss gets out to the range.

It’s his first day back at work after his course, qualifying him to be a “leader” for his troops. Instead of asking for a brief as to what’s happening or just letting it play out, he decides to puff out his chest and display his newfound levels of authority and command. Loudly, in front of everybody, he says, “Why are you wearing a white hat? You aren’t the MCpl.” Turning red with embarrassment, and not having much of a spine back then, I capitulate and apologize, attempting to stammer out that I was assigned this task. He cuts me off, “Whatever. Take it off and get back to work.” He exchanges hard hats with me, and I’m wearing my yellow worker hat now, he’s wearing the white site supervisor hat. Smugly content, he turns to me and says, “Carry on.” Here’s the malicious compliance bit. I’m the one who did all of the work. I know exactly what needs to be done next. As the person with all of the information, the reason I was supervising it should be obvious. So I decided it was time for some Malicious Compliance. He wanted to embarrass me in front of everybody? Turn about is fair play my friend.

I nodded and said, “No problem boss. What do you want me to do?” He said, “Keep removing the camera.” “I’d love to. How do I do that?” my vapid response came back, “As you are the site supervisor, I’m awaiting your instructions on how to proceed. What exactly would you like me to do next, boss?” He turned beet red as he realized this means he would have to publicly state that he, in effect, chewed me out for supervising the project I put together, as I should have been doing. He swore at me a bit and waved his hand saying, “Just finish the job,” turning more red by the minute as higher-ranking people caught on to what had just happened, so they started clustering around him asking pointed questions about the project and process. The absolute glee I felt when the range Chief asked him where we were bringing the cameras, and the look on his face as he realized he was going to have to call over to me to answer the questions was priceless. But not as priceless as the malicious gleam I caught in the Chief’s eye when he turned to me. It said, “I understand. I’ve got your back.”

If you’re going to power-trip, at least be competent about it.

