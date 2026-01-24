New Employee Got Excited For A Workplace Birthday Tradition, But Then They Found Out How Trashy Their Gift Really Was

Workplace perks are supposed to make you feel appreciated, not confused.

So when one employee walked in expecting a birthday gift and instead found a giant stack of toilet paper, it left them scratching their heads for days to come.

Read on for the full story!

I thought someone left trash at my desk, turns out it was my birthday gift When I started here, people told me they do birthday gifts, and I was kinda excited. My last job did literally nothing, so I thought, hey, nice.

But the reality wasn’t quite as glamorous as they were expecting.

Then I came in the other day and there was this huge, beat-up plastic bag by my desk. It looked old and dusty, and I legit thought someone dumped trash there.

Soon, their fears are confirmed.

I asked a coworker about it, and he goes, “Nah, that’s your birthday benefit.” I opened it, and it was just a giant bag of toilet paper. That’s it. Not even a joke card or anything. I’m sitting there like… okay.

Part of me wonders if my boss got hooked on some slashing game on his phone, ended up with way too many “free” rolls, and now we’re the storage unit.

This gift was so bad, it was almost laughable!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks it’s a sign this company doesn’t see their employees as deserving of real gifts.

Maybe, in an odd way, the company really was helping this employee out.

Horrible gifts are even more hurtful when they come from family.

This worker speaks up about the types of gifts that are actually appreciated.

It’s not the birthday surprise anyone hopes for, but it definitely left an impression.

Nothing says “we don’t care” quite like bulk bathroom supplies.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.