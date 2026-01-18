New Visitor Policy Said All Guests Must Wait For Security Clearance To Get In, So This Front Desk Employee Made The CEO Wait In The Lobby Because Policy Said “No Exceptions”

Some security policies are so rigid that they block common sense.

This receptionist was given strict instructions to wait for security clearance for all guests before letting them through. So she made the CEO wait for clearance to comply.

Read the amusing full story below.

They said all guests must sign in, so I made the CEO wait in the lobby until security approved him We got a new visitor policy last week. The email was bolded, underlined and said: “ALL GUESTS MUST SIGN IN AND WAIT FOR SECURITY CLEARANCE BEFORE ENTERING. NO EXCEPTIONS.” I work at the front desk. Normally, executives would just walk through. But hey, the email said what it said. So the CEO came in early for a board meeting, smiled, and started heading for the elevator.

This receptionist made the security personnel rethink their policy.

I handed him the clipboard and said, “Sorry sir, I’ll need you to sign in and wait while I call it in.” He looked confused, maybe a little amused, but sat down. Security took their time, ten full minutes. The next morning, we got a new email: “Use discretion for executive level visitors.” Go figure.

Way to prove a point without saying anything.

Here’s what other people have to say about this.

This one gives credit to the CEO.

This one shares a personal anecdote.

Another reader chimes in.

Here’s a valid point.

And this user narrates a similar story.

“No exceptions” only apply to the little guys, not the bigwigs.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.