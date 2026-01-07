Part Time Employee Isn’t Allowed Overtime, But Her Coworker Tries To Get Her In Trouble When She Refuses To Pick Up More Hours

Imagine having a part time job at a retail store, and your supervisor told you that you’re not allowed to work overtime. If your coworker claimed you’d get in trouble for refusing to work extra hours, would you believe the coworker or the supervisor?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation, and the believes her supervisor. She made the right decision, but her coworker kept pushing until it backfired.

Let’s read the whole story.

Coworker claimed I “made” her fear for her life I’ve never made anyone fear for their life before cause I’m a patient, shy, introverted person and very nice to everyone I’m around, unless they step their boundaries, than I’ll just use my words to tell them to back off instead of jumping straight into violence. T he most I’ve done is raise my voice to get someone’s attention, which resulted in me becoming exhausted for a while, but got everyone’s attention and I apologize afterwards for raising my voice. Now for the story.

She works with a busybody.

I’ve been working a stressful shift 8 hour shift at Home Depot, I had opened that day and was moved around every hour cause I was asked to cover for several cashiers so they could go on break, than when a different cashier (Janet) comes over to me and asks “hey Dragon_Crystal can you stay and close, cause we don’t have enough cashiers to work the closing shift.” Now this cashier had been known to make other cashier’s handle things she was supposed to handle and even disappear for minutes on end, backing up other cashier’s break time or just hiding in the break room faking to lose track of time. Worst time was her picking up another cashier’s shift, but didn’t show up for the shift and causing our supervisor to call the other cashier to work her shift. Janet also seem to want me to cover all her shifts. Even if I had reached my limit (40 hours) for the week.

OP refused to work the extra hours, and for a very good reason.

Me: sorry but I’ve been here since opening and reached my hourly limit, I won’t be allowed to work any extra hours this week, also I have homework to handle for college as soon as I get home. Janet: but Sally (our supervisor) needs someone to stay until closing, you don’t want to disappoint her do you? Me: no I don’t want to, but I’ve already told you I’ve reached my hourly limit so I won’t be allowed to work extra hours, maybe someone else can pick up the extra hours. Janet: ugh fine, Sally will be so disappointed that nobody is willing to stay for a few extra hours, don’t blame me if you get called to speak with her later.

Janet clearly said something to Sally.

Me: (raising my tone slightly) I’m a part time worker and already told you that I’ve reached my hourly limit, so don’t be putting words in my mouth like your my mom and trying to guilt trip me into working extra hours, when I know I won’t be allowed to pick up those extra hours. Janet just rolled her eyes and walked away mumbling something under her breathe. About 5 or 10 minutes later Sally walks out and stares at me for a bit. Confused, I asked if something was wrong. Sally: I’m fine, but did you say something to Janet?

Janet made up a crazy lie.

Me: I only told her that I couldn’t stay until closing and that I reached my hourly limit. Why? Sally: well Janet came back said that you had screamed at her and was throwing things around, before threatening to fight her if she didn’t leave you alone, but it doesn’t look like she’s being truthful. Me: yeah unless I’m Super girl, the only thing that’s within reach is that forklift over there, but I’m still not staying until closing.

Sally seems like a good supervisor.

Sally laughed at my joke and told me that she had already found someone who was staying until closing and she’ll speak to Janet about her fib. Janet didn’t speak to me after that incident and disappeared not too long afterwards. I didn’t ask about what happened to Janet. Unless I wanted to lose my job, cause it’s stated in our contract not to ask why so and so was fired or laid off from work, but than again I’m not into spreading rumors and just stay out of other people’s business.

The coworker was certainly crazy to make up such lies. Why was she trying to get OP in trouble?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This family had a family friend turn on them.

This is a good point.

A former Home Depot manager weighs in.

There’s no point in making up lies about your coworkers.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.