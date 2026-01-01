‘Put your phone down right now and go make one.’ – Analog Bags Are All The Rage On Social Media And TikTokkers Showed Theirs Off

Have you heard of analog bags?

Well, if you haven’t, let us fill you in!

They’re bags that folks are making for friends and for themselves and they’re filled with things that are meant to keep people OFF of their phones, like notebooks, cameras, and crossword puzzles.

And folks have been showing their analog bags off on TikTok.

One TikTokker named Siece posted a video and told viewers to “put your phone down right now and go make one.”

In her analog bag, Siece included a book, a Polaroid camera, watercolors, and other fun items.

A woman named Emily made her own analog bag, which included a watercolor book and paint set, a “Murder Mystery” puzzle book, and all kinds of other goodies!

And another TikTokker named Desaray showed viewers how she built her analog bag.

In her caption, she wrote, “Whoever started the idea of an analog bag/basket is a genius!”

She told viewers, “I think it’s really important to get your mind active, get your hands busy, learn a new hobby, learn a new language, like, just to learn something more.”

This is a great idea!

Analog bags are all the rage these days!

