Call Center Worker Left Shaken After Heated Exchange With Difficult Customer

Ideally, you should have thick skin if you work in any kind of customer service role, but we all know that’s easier said than done.

How would you respond if a customer was rude, talked over you, and got upset at your very reasonable and helpful suggestions?

In this story, a customer service worker had to deal with a customer like this, and she’s upset about how angry the interaction made her.

Let’s take a look!

So, a customer ruined my day. “I work at a customer service for a bank, specifically a support phone line for online payment systems (virtual POS) for merchants. On Saturdays there are only two people working, since there aren’t many calls during the weekend. Today I was one of them and a customer called from an online shop because her customers were having issues to complete their orders on her website. She had two different POS models, one for payments through her website and another for generating payment links that you can send customers.

This wasn’t going very well…

She did NOT specify which one had the issue, she only said that her customers couldn’t complete their payments, and when I was trying to determine which POS had the issue she already started talking loudly, not yelling yet, but she kept interrupting me every time I tried to understand the issue and every time I asked her for data that could help me solve the issue. The conversation continued escalating because she didn’t seem to understand that I needed to collect data to find the cause of the issue and she started yelling, she kept interrupting me, she complained because I was “wasting her time” and the call was costing her money. But every time I tried to ask for specific details she interrupted me, started a rant on “how unbelievable it was that I wasn’t helping her” I asked her to send screenshots related to the issue to our email address, because sometimes you need to SEE data to assess the situation.

There was no pleasing this woman!

But she didn’t like that either because I guess I was supposed to magically see where her configuration was wrong and I was supposed to magically know where the issue was without her telling me or showing me the information I needed. At this point she started directly disrespecting me, saying that “the information doesn’t seem to get into my ears”, that I had no idea about anything, that I was a fool and so on. Yes, I could have hung up. I know that my supervisor would have totally understood that and I would have his support. The thing is, sometimes if you hang up, they call again even MORE infuriated and there was a chance that the call would reach my colleague instead of me, and I didn’t want him to go through that hell. She ended up hanging up because it seems that it’s unacceptable to ask her to email me screenshots of the issue.

They were really bummed out by this.

I’ve spent the rest of the day so ANGRY, wishing that I could just call her store, tell them what a terrible person they have as an employee and wishing that she would get fired for being a terrible person. But obviously I can’t do that. I reported the situation to my supervisor but I know that my company won’t do much about it, unless she contacts us back and it wouldn’t be much. I don’t like to be so angry because of her and I don’t like that she ruined my day. I feel so impotent because I can’t do nothing about it and she will get away with it. I can’t stand it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

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This was definitely NOT a good day at work for this person…