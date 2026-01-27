Recently Classified Health Condition, Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome, May Impact As Many As 90% Of People And The American Heart Association Wants To Raise Awareness

A newly identified and classified health concerned called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome is shining light on the fact that various different systems in the body can have a profound impact on each other.

This is not a new idea, but understanding how it works better is important in diagnosing and treating patients.

Unfortunately, according to research, as many as 90% of people may have one or more risk factors for CKM, though very few people have even heard of it. Because awareness is so low, the American Heart Association is working to inform people of what it is and what can be done about it.

In a statement, Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the chief medical officer for prevention at the AHA said:

“We want people to know that it’s really common to have heart, kidney and metabolic risk factors at the same time.”

Fortunately, according to a survey that was conducted, it seems that once people are told about the condition, they recognize that it is serious and they want to learn more about it.

Tulane School of Medicine professor Keith C. Ferdinand explained what CKM syndrome is in a paper published in the American Journal of Managed Care, saying CKM syndrome…

“…is a term to describe the interconnection between cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.”

Of course, patients and doctors have long been aware of each of these medical issues on their own. So, while many people have risk factors for CKM without realizing it, it is not that they are going entirely untreated.

With the newly classified condition, however, research can be done on how to provide a more comprehensive treatment plan that takes multiple organs and systems into account when giving the treatment.

The risk factors that are now seen as part of CKM include high blood sugar, abnormal cholesterol, and high blood pressure. These are among the most common health problems that people today face, especially as they get older. Those with Type 2 Diabetes are at even greater risk because of how that impacts the other factors.

In order to raise awareness of this condition, the American Heart Association is planning a new set of guidelines on CKM syndrome, which is slated to be ready by early 2026. In addition, they have published the following video that offers insights into how heart health, kidney health, and metabolic health are all interwoven and need to be looked at with a holistic approach.

You can see the video here:

For those who do have risk factors, or even those who don’t, there are steps that can be taken to help reduce the risk of CKM, including improving diet, getting more exercise, and seeing a doctor for regular checkups.

