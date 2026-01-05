A Nosy Boss Demanded To Know Why An Employee Called Out Sick, But He Quickly Learned He Couldn’t Bully Her Into Oversharing

Sick leave is supposed to be simple — you have time off, so you take it when you need it. But some bosses love to make it complicated.

When one woman’s manager pushed too hard for an explanation he had no right to ask for, it turned her sick day into an unwanted power struggle.

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss asked why I called out sick. I didn’t answer. Got a text from my manager asking what was wrong with me, saying I “need to provide details” about my sick day.

Immediately, this employee refuses to play his game.

Like, okay buddy, that’s not how this works. I ignored it.

So when her boss refused to drop it, she only doubled down.

Came back the next day and he asked again in person, acting like I owed him a medical explanation. I just said, “I was sick,” and walked away. He got ticked, but honestly what’s he gonna do?

This employee knows she’s entitled to the time, but that doesn’t stop her boss from retaliating.

I used my time off. That’s the whole point of having it. Now he’s being weird about approving my days off, but I don’t care. If he wants to play games, we can play games.

What a nightmare manager.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

This manager definitely doesn’t sound like one who trusts his employees.

Normal managers don’t want to know all the details.

Maybe it’s time to get HR involved.

Just grossing your boss out is always a solid choice.

Her manager pushed, she stood firm, and the rules spoke for themselves.

Sick leave shouldn’t come with a questionnaire.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.