Supervisor Tries To Get Employee Fired, But He Had No Idea She Had Saved An Email Proving She Only Did What She Was Told To Do

Imagine having a supervisor who you know is trying to get you fired. Would you start looking for another job, or would you simply do your job well and wait for the perfect opportunity to prove the supervisor wrong?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she wisely makes sure she has proof of what her supervisor told her to do.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I humiliated my supervisor I (55f) have been working for the same place for over twenty years. Here comes a new supervisor we will call him AHBoss. My previous temp supervisor hated me bc hell he just hated women period. So when AHBoss took over he gave him an ear full about me. A little background on me. I do my job very well but I don’t take crap off no one. Which resulted in me and temporary supervisor to bump heads.

So when the new supervisor took over I was the problem child. AHBOSS hated me from day one. No matter what he hated me. One day at work I was feeling horrible and told new AHBoss I needed to leave to go to the hospital. If looks could kill I would’ve drop dead right in front of him. He didn’t want me to leave. I left anyway and thank God I did bc I was truly sick. I had emergency surgery that night and was out of work for two months.

While I was out of work this man harassed me every week as to when I was coming back. He was lucky bc I was on heavy drugs at the time and I didn’t feed into his BS. Two months later I’m back at work and realized none of my work was done by my backup person. I had over 509 reports that needed to go on our website. I asked him what happened and he told me don’t worry about it.

I thought that was weird bc these reports needed to go up within a sixty day period and it was well past the sixty days. A few days later I asked again he said no don’t post it bc he had other people to do my job. I said ok. I then went and sent him an email confirming he didn’t want me to post it. He came back saying yes I don’t want you to touch it. I said okay and saved my email.

Here’s the malicious compliance part. A few months later people started inquiring about the reports and why the new ones was not posted. It got to the big bosses and they questioned the both of us. He didn’t know they had already questioned me about it and he started yelling at me about not doing my job. I sat there at my desk just smiling when he went in about getting me fired.

I simply said oh are you talking about the reports you told me to don’t post? He said I never said that. I turned to my computer and printed out the email stating I was not to touch the reports. The look on his face was priceless.

I then told him I sent a copy of this email to upper management and they know it wasn’t my fault. By this time his supervisor was yelling for him to get in his office. I smiled and said good luck with that. He ended up leaving a few months later. I got the biggest satisfaction in knowing I got him in trouble and I kept my job.

It’s horrible that he was trying to create problems for her and get her fired for work she couldn’t do while she was sick. I wish he’d gotten fired immediately.

