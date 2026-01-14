Telecom Employee Explained That 16GB Is A Better Deal Than 500MB, But The Customer Insisted On “Getting What She Paid For.” So The Employee Transferred The Call Knowing She’d End Up Paying Overages.

Some people are so focused on what they think they’re owed that they don’t stop to consider what it actually means.

So, what would you do if a customer called in demanding exactly what their contract said, even after you explained they were getting far more data for free?

Would you keep trying to explain? Or would you transfer the call and let someone else deal with them?

In the following story, one telecom worker finds herself in this situation and can’t get through to the customer.

Here’s how it all played out.

“I pay for 500MB I want 500MB” I work on a telecom sales line, but most of our calls are customer care or technical, and they end up pressing the wrong button because they use super strange phrasing, so people get confused, and we are obligated to try to sell them things. So most of the job is just transferring calls to other lines. Anyway, here’s what happened when one lady called recently:

The lady has been reading the contract.

Lady: “I want to know how many MB I have on my plan.” Me: “Well, you apparently have 16 GB.” L: “But in my contract, it says I have 500 MB.”

Now, she will end up paying more on her monthly phone bills.

M: “Yes, but when you subscribed, you must have gotten some special deal, but don’t worry, 16 GB is a lot better than 500 MB.” The lady then gets really upset screaming if she pays for 500MB that’s what she wants to have. I ask her to wait till I transfer. I talk to my colleague in customer care before the transfer to tell her that this is what the customer wants, and she doesn’t even bother to explain that 16GB is better than 500MB. Out of curiosity, I took a look at her data usage, and most of their cellphones expend somewhere between 2 and 4 GB, so she will pay at least 20 or 30 Euros in extras from now on.

