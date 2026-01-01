The Shirk Report – Volume 873
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Packing up at the in-law’s and…PROOF!
– Grandpa Strong
– Colorful, bug-infested woods
– Latex derived from the rubber tree
– Behold, the Amtrak “Roomette”
– Star Wars duel with the traffic officer
– Highway built over apartments in China
– 93-year-old hand-drawn animation
– Galileo Galilei’s moon drawings from November 30, 1609
– Male cardinal in a snowstorm
– Mobile phones of the early 2000s
– PSA: Buckle Up!
– The force from a bumblebee’s wings
– The roundabout nightmare
– Hiker captures his own shadow floating in the mountain mist
– Getting swole just in case
– At the Christmas market in Switzerland
– An Enron truck spotted on the interstate…recently
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– At Britain’s first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant, most diners aren’t vegan
– His Sister Doesn’t Like The Name His Baby, So He And His Fiancée Left Her House
– Netflix Is Killing Casting From Your Phone
– How an Invisible “Columbian Exchange” Changed Our Drinks Forever
– Being Famous Can Shorten Your Lifespan, Scientists Find
– Patton Oswalt opens up about the moments that defined his career
– ‘11 seconds to hit the ground’: the daredevils who built the Empire State Building
– Fans Share the Worst Experience Meeting a Celebrity They Once Admired
– Anacondas Are the Rare Prehistoric Giants That Never Shrank, Ssssstudy Reveal
– 5 Things People Often Get Wrong About the Arctic
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
