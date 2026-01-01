January 1, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 873

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Packing up at the in-law’s and…PROOF!
Grandpa Strong
Colorful, bug-infested woods
Latex derived from the rubber tree
Behold, the Amtrak “Roomette”
Star Wars duel with the traffic officer
Highway built over apartments in China
93-year-old hand-drawn animation
Galileo Galilei’s moon drawings from November 30, 1609
Male cardinal in a snowstorm
Mobile phones of the early 2000s
PSA: Buckle Up!
The force from a bumblebee’s wings
The roundabout nightmare
Hiker captures his own shadow floating in the mountain mist
Getting swole just in case
At the Christmas market in Switzerland
An Enron truck spotted on the interstate…recently
10 ARTICLES

At Britain’s first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant, most diners aren’t vegan
His Sister Doesn’t Like The Name His Baby, So He And His Fiancée Left Her House
Netflix Is Killing Casting From Your Phone
How an Invisible “Columbian Exchange” Changed Our Drinks Forever
Being Famous Can Shorten Your Lifespan, Scientists Find
Patton Oswalt opens up about the moments that defined his career
‘11 seconds to hit the ground’: the daredevils who built the Empire State Building
Fans Share the Worst Experience Meeting a Celebrity They Once Admired
Anacondas Are the Rare Prehistoric Giants That Never Shrank, Ssssstudy Reveal
5 Things People Often Get Wrong About the Arctic

 

