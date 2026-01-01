The Shirk Report – Volume 873

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Packing up at the in-law’s and…PROOF!

– Grandpa Strong

– Colorful, bug-infested woods

– Latex derived from the rubber tree

– Behold, the Amtrak “Roomette”

– Star Wars duel with the traffic officer

– Highway built over apartments in China

– 93-year-old hand-drawn animation

– Galileo Galilei’s moon drawings from November 30, 1609

– Male cardinal in a snowstorm

– Mobile phones of the early 2000s

– PSA: Buckle Up!

– The force from a bumblebee’s wings

– The roundabout nightmare

– Hiker captures his own shadow floating in the mountain mist

– Getting swole just in case

– At the Christmas market in Switzerland

– An Enron truck spotted on the interstate…recently

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– At Britain’s first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant, most diners aren’t vegan

– His Sister Doesn’t Like The Name His Baby, So He And His Fiancée Left Her House

– Netflix Is Killing Casting From Your Phone

– How an Invisible “Columbian Exchange” Changed Our Drinks Forever

– Being Famous Can Shorten Your Lifespan, Scientists Find

– Patton Oswalt opens up about the moments that defined his career

– ‘11 seconds to hit the ground’: the daredevils who built the Empire State Building

– Fans Share the Worst Experience Meeting a Celebrity They Once Admired

– Anacondas Are the Rare Prehistoric Giants That Never Shrank, Ssssstudy Reveal

– 5 Things People Often Get Wrong About the Arctic

5 VIDEOS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>