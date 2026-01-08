January 8, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 874

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Reaching the ultimate gas pumping goal
So this is possible
Big kid sleepover with best friends to watch ‘Interstellar’
The highest continuous waterfall in the world
Macro photo of ice on the body
Softshell turtles hibernate for winter by burying themselves
Just a chill guy
Tire stops by to say “hi”
An incredible temple inside the Marble Mountains, Vietnam
Les Misérables, but 3D
Everyone has their own tempo
Speed
Pause and soak it in
Snow on top of Hawaii’s Mauna kea
Back scratcher
Her husband forged this on the fly, like no big deal
Letting it all go
Sculpture made from tons of plastic on the beach in Bangladesh
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

88-year-old Michigan grocery cashier overwhelmed by sudden $1.7M gift
Don’t Want To Be Clocked As An American Abroad? You Need To Eat Slower.
This Surprisingly Convincing Phishing Scam Imitates Apple Support
Employee Had To Get A Second Job Because Her Full-Time Isn’t Paying The Bills
An Asteroid Threatening Earth Is Teeming With Ingredients for Life, Scientists Discover
8 Affordable U.S. Cities You Can Explore for Under $200 a Weekend
America’s war on data centers is coming
Nature’s greatest method actors: the insects that cosplay bumblebees
Pebble Is Making a Smart Ring for Saving All Your Fleeting Thoughts
What Looks Fun in Movies but Is Miserable in Real Life? People Responded.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

