January 15, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 875

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Is this Alien Wars?
Gentleman
Seen better days
He makes it look so easy
A brief history of flash media
Mammatus clouds on the underside of a thunderstorm
You’re never too old for impulse-buying
“Jump, cat!”
Hospital bill from birth in 1969
The magic of backstitching is real
Busting germs never looked so satisfying
Jewel corn
Close to the finish line here
Debut of sculpture titled ‘Count On Me’
Majestic Mt. Machhapuchhre
Cranes be crazy
The most difficult gutter ball shot
Backpack recreates the famous Alfred Hitchcock silhouette
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

15 Times Strangers Were Unexpectedly Kind
The space billboard that nearly happened
How the US freight rail industry got dirtier than coal power plants
London Takes a Dive
Earth-Like Planets Are More Common Than We Thought, Study Says
A Daring New Take on Shakespeare’s Most Famous Soliloquy
Companies are finally paying for AI, and paying big
Globe-Trotting Rat Loose in Plane Cabin Causes Chaos on Transatlantic Flight
Why It’s Not Wrong to Make Your Kids Do Things for Themselves
The Tantalizing Tales of 8 Stolen—and Recovered—Works of Art

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

