The Shirk Report – Volume 875

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Is this Alien Wars?

– Gentleman

– Seen better days

– He makes it look so easy

– A brief history of flash media

– Mammatus clouds on the underside of a thunderstorm

– You’re never too old for impulse-buying

– “Jump, cat!”

– Hospital bill from birth in 1969

– The magic of backstitching is real

– Busting germs never looked so satisfying

– Jewel corn

– Close to the finish line here

– Debut of sculpture titled ‘Count On Me’

– Majestic Mt. Machhapuchhre

– Cranes be crazy

– The most difficult gutter ball shot

– Backpack recreates the famous Alfred Hitchcock silhouette

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– 15 Times Strangers Were Unexpectedly Kind

– The space billboard that nearly happened

– How the US freight rail industry got dirtier than coal power plants

– London Takes a Dive

– Earth-Like Planets Are More Common Than We Thought, Study Says

– A Daring New Take on Shakespeare’s Most Famous Soliloquy

– Companies are finally paying for AI, and paying big

– Globe-Trotting Rat Loose in Plane Cabin Causes Chaos on Transatlantic Flight

– Why It’s Not Wrong to Make Your Kids Do Things for Themselves

– The Tantalizing Tales of 8 Stolen—and Recovered—Works of Art

5 VIDEOS