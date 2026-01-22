January 22, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 876

by Trisha Leigh

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Glasgow bridge at sunrise
Pillow fight!
What tree did this come from?!
Ding Dong Ditch Bird
The closest I ever want to get to a lion
Yo bros, deal with it
A prismatic trail in the sky
A working train inside of a Christmas ornament
Do you think they’re in love?
A view of Central Park that takes your breath away
What do you want?
Howdy Mountain
Abu Dhabi at night
Syrian money is stunning
The difference a hundred years makes
Offer of friendship at Berlin Wall
No boops plz
The audacity!
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

What Do People Not Realize Is Dangerous? Here’s What Folks Had To Say.
All the Different Email Addresses You Should Set Up (and What to Use Them For)
An Ode to Slugs, The Mascot of Post-Holiday Laziness
Do You Really Need to Talk to a Doctor Before Starting Exercise?
Scientists Graft Human Ear Onto Foot
DoorDash Driver Shows Obstacle They Had To Deal With To Deliver Food To Customer
Instagram CEO Thinks Real Content Should be Labeled
I Quit My Corporate Job to Become a Crossing Guard. It’s Perfect.
Scientists May Have Spotted Light from the First Stars
What the Public Really Thinks about AI

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

