The Shirk Report – Volume 876
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Glasgow bridge at sunrise
– Pillow fight!
– What tree did this come from?!
– Ding Dong Ditch Bird
– The closest I ever want to get to a lion
– Yo bros, deal with it
– A prismatic trail in the sky
– A working train inside of a Christmas ornament
– Do you think they’re in love?
– A view of Central Park that takes your breath away
– What do you want?
– Howdy Mountain
– Abu Dhabi at night
– Syrian money is stunning
– The difference a hundred years makes
– Offer of friendship at Berlin Wall
– No boops plz
– The audacity!
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– What Do People Not Realize Is Dangerous? Here’s What Folks Had To Say.
– All the Different Email Addresses You Should Set Up (and What to Use Them For)
– An Ode to Slugs, The Mascot of Post-Holiday Laziness
– Do You Really Need to Talk to a Doctor Before Starting Exercise?
– Scientists Graft Human Ear Onto Foot
– DoorDash Driver Shows Obstacle They Had To Deal With To Deliver Food To Customer
– Instagram CEO Thinks Real Content Should be Labeled
– I Quit My Corporate Job to Become a Crossing Guard. It’s Perfect.
– Scientists May Have Spotted Light from the First Stars
– What the Public Really Thinks about AI
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.