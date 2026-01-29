January 29, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 877

by Trisha Leigh

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 877

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Can you tell they’re close?
The beauty of a heron
Home renovation finds a secret
Coming and going
Just in case you need a seat
Bioluminescent swimming
Sunrise at Tower Bridge
Walking 3D-printed engine
King of the backyard
A portal to another world?
Catching some flakes
Driving with his bestie
Get lost!
Did we interrupt something?
1st century vending machine
Poof!
30 years in Ukraine
Moonlight Rainbow
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

AI Generated Police Report Claimed Officer Transformed Into Frog
14 People Share What’s On Their Anti-Bucket List
Why Your Kid Can’t Rely on Tech Tools To Spell
We Know What You’ll Be Charged if You Puke in a Tesla Robotaxi
Why Do Elephants Have Such Big Ears? There’s Not One Answer.
Woman Needed a Toothbrush At Her Hotel. A Robot Showed Up At Her Door.
Jeff Bezos Swears by the 5AM Rule. I Gave it a Go.
10 Cold Weather Misconceptions You’ve Probably Believed Your Whole Life
Food Scientists Cook Up Healthier Chips That Don’t Taste Awful.
8 of the Best American Cities for Hikers

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report 877 The Shirk Report Volume 877

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter