Truck Driver Had To Park On The Sidewalk Due To Construction Work, But Then A Guy On A Bicycle Decided To Call The Police

Imagine working for a moving company. You’re doing your job, loading a moving truck, when a random person who lives in the neighborhood decides to complain and tell you to move your truck. Would you ignore him or move the truck?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he refuses to move the truck even when the police show up.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Entitled man calls cops on me for parking my truck properly So this happened like a year ago, I’m doing truck driving in a moving company in the big cities and due to that I have to park to some bad places due to the customers living in crowded places. I had a gig where I had to drive like 150 km to another city to do moving services with a team for a company. So once we got there, we saw that there was a construction work going on right next door which resulted to the part of the sidewalk (which was huge enough for 2 trucks normally because there we’re a lot of companies there I assume) being taken by it.

There was another issue.

Also because it had only one right lane, for safety reasons I had to park my truck partly on the sidewalk so that cars wouldn’t run into each other. I made sure that there was enough room for people to go through without having to go by the car road. Btw, this is completely legal in my country to park during the packing of a vehicle. So it took about 30 minutes and there he was (this was around 2 hour packing job). This middle aged guy on a bike ready to conquer the world (EB = entitled biker). First he came next to my truck and started taking pictures, I didn’t mind because this kind of behavior is nothing new to me.

But then he got demanding.

EB: Hey you have to move your truck! Me: No man, I’m in the middle of the work and there was obviously enough room that you could go through… EB: What if there comes someone with children and a carriage? (queue a woman walking through with a child carriage looking confused because we both look at her) (I give EB a smile, never stopped working btw)

EB continues to complain.

EB: You know that parking like this is illegal right! Me: No it isn’t you can look it up if you want. EB: MOVE YOUR TRUCK THIS IS ILLEGAL! (my coworkers come from the inside to bring more stuff for me to pack in to the truck)

Now, the guy is threatening them.

CO1: What is going on. Me: some jerk is trying to make me move my truck, so nothing unusual, just pay no mind. CO2: Don’t you have anything better to do than to harass people who are trying to do their job? EB: Move this truck or I’m going to call the police! (We all just smile and leave him to his bs and keep working because we know that he can’t do anything)

They keep working.

The guy then proceeds to make a few phone call, I assume to our company and the police and keeps spewing his bs. We just ignore it because we have a lot of places to visit and know we’ll be doing at least 2 hours of overtime without him bothering us. around 15 minutes go by. EB: Move the truck or I’ll call the police!

The police showed up.

Me: (now smiling) Hahah who did you call just now then? EB:(goes silent for a minute and keeps on spewing then about my illegal parking actions) Then I saw a police car drive behind his back, they looked at the situation, slowed down, smiled and kept on driving. It was the middle of the day so by now there were a lot of trucks all over the place taking up sidewalks in the area (post trucks, vehicles bringing food to stores etc) so I tell him: Me: Dude can’t you go harass the other truck drives look around you man, I’m not the only one parked like this, but either way, thanks for the laughs, I really enjoyed this.

The EB turned to Facebook to vent.

EB is fuming at this point so me and my coworkers give up and just tell him to back off if he doesn’t have to pay our salary for the time that we are using with him instead of the customer. He finally decides to leave, but it isn’t over yet, EB decided to go and post about this incident to facebook to all his 100 friends and my coworker spotted the post. He basically was rambling how I was a jerk for parking there and we were disrespectful and “they just thanked me for the laughs they got out of me”. First I didn’t pay no mind, but then he had also ranted about that he was almost fined for calling the emergency number on us and they warned EB that if he called again that he would get fined for disrupting the emergency line or some nonsense. But yeah, happy ending, it was a long day, but we got a lot of good laughs about it and the construction workers also laughed “what the hell was that about?” and we even told our boss about it who also laughed how some people can be that stupid.

Some people really need to mind their own business. When the police showed up and weren’t bothered by the situation, the EB should’ve just dropped it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the police just wanted to laugh.

Another person thanks him for giving the police a reason to laugh.

Apparently, a lot of people don’t like cyclists.

It is weird that he wouldn’t realize he’s wrong when the police wanted to fine him.

Some people just like to complain.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.