Two Roommates Refused To Drive Through Flooded Streets During A Thunderstorm, So Their Carless Roommates Went Silent And Turned One Missed Ride Into A Standoff

These roommates are usually the unofficial chauffeurs of the household, driving their carless roommates to work and around town whenever needed.

But on one stormy night, heavy rain flooded their street and made driving genuinely unsafe for their cars. They suggested using the campus night shuttle instead and stayed available if things truly went sideways.

What they didn’t expect was total radio silence…and a grudge that’s still going strong days later.

AITA for refusing to give my roommates a ride during a thunderstorm My roommate, Max (19F), and I (20F) often take our other roommates, Elle (19F) and Jazz (19F) to work and around town because we have cars and they do not. When we do not take them to work, they use the college campus bus system (for context, the main bus stops running at 6 pm but they do offer a night shuttle). It was raining really hard that day and our street was completely flooded, and our cars would not have been able to handle the height of the water.

Oof.

We asked them to try and figure out the night shuttle, but if we needed to, we could risk our cars to get them. Elle and Jazz proceeded to ignore our numerous texts and calls, turned off location, and didn’t come home until midnight with no word as to how they came home. In fact, no words at all.

What the heck.

It has been 3 days and they have not spoken to me or Max about the situation besides the side eyes and snide comments behind our backs that we can hear through the thin walls of our apartment. Max and I genuinely don’t understand why 1 ride we declined out of the 100s we’ve given in the past is causing such a kerfuffle. So reddit, AITA?

So they’re turning to Reddit to ask whether setting a boundary during a flood makes them selfish…or just sensible.

Funny how generosity is expected right up until it comes with a life jacket.

