Woman Buys A Small Freezer To Keep In The Living Room, So Her Roommates Think She Should Give Up Her Space In The Freezer In The Kitchen

Imagine living in an apartment with roommates, and you share the refrigerator and freezer in the kitchen equally.

If you also had a small freezer that was just for you, would you be willing to let your roommates have all the space in the freezer in the kitchen, or would you still want your equal share of the kitchen freezer?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she does not want to give up any of her freezer space, but her roommates think that makes her selfish.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to give up my share of the communal freezer after buying my own I (20F) live with three other roommates, and we share a communal fridge and a mini fridge. We have a large living room, so my two other roommates and I also have our own personal fridge/freezer in the living room. However, the two roommates have their own minifridge, while I have my own freezer. The reason I bought the freezer was that I freeze a lot of food in order to save on buying fresh groceries.

The roommates had a suggestion she didn’t like.

To be clear, when I say “two roommates,” I will be referring to those who had the issue (and have a minifridge), and “third roommate” will be referring to the one who did not take a side, but was used as an example of someone who needed more space by the other two. There was no issue at all until we did our first roommate agreement, about two months after living with each other. After a few agreements, the two roommates who each owned a mini fridge asked if I could give up my space in the communal freezer since I have my own. I said I was not willing to give up having my freezer space in the kitchen where I could access my stuff at arms reach, rather than going into the living room, taking the things off my freezer lid, take the food out of the freezer into the kitchen, and putting the stuff back onto the freezer lid (I have my drying rack on my freezer lid, which is also accommodating in terms of space as one of the two roommates also have a large box in the living room where they put their drying rack).

They didn’t like her compromise suggestion.

They were not happy with my response and said I was being selfish and not cooperating. I told them that I would be willing to share my freezer if they were willing to offset some of the cost I spent on the freezer (I wasn’t even talking about splitting it equally, but just some of it). But they argued that “they’re just students and don’t have the money,” which is ironic because from my perspective, I am the most frugal between the two who were trying to get me to forfeit my share of the communal freezer; I literally bought the freezer so that I could live off whatever free food I get from work (I work in hospitality).

They found another way to save space in the freezer.

One of their arguments was that the third roommate (the one who did not participate in their arguments) needs to buy groceries and needs more space in the freezer. Upon inspecting the freezer, it was found that the third roommate and I used less than our share of the freezer, with the rest filled up by the two roommates. We did come to a compromise in that we should take frozen food out of their boxes (given that they are also bagged) to maximize freezer space (to which I had no such boxes, so it was just the two roommates that had to make the adjustment), and that did free up a lot of space.

It sounds like everything worked out okay in the end, so it seems like a nonissue at this point. Just because she bought a freezer doesn’t mean she should have to give up space in the communal freezer.

