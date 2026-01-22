Woman Wants To Cut Back On Christmas Presents For Family This Year, But Her Husband Wants To Buy As Many Gifts As Usual

Imagine being a busy parent, and Christmas is fast approaching. Would you consider only buying Christmas gifts for the kids in the family, or would you still buy gifts for all the adults?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation, but they have opposite answers to this question.

Let’s read the whole story to decide what they should do.

AITA for refusing to buy a Christmas gift for my brother and sister in law, and making my husband do it instead? I(34F) normally do all the Christmas shopping for mine and my husband’s families because my husband (36M) works longer hours than I do. We have two children, and I am currently on maternity leave with the youngest. Because money is tighter this year due to the new baby, I asked my husband to please suggest to his brother that we want to only do gifts for the kids this year (they also have children) so please don’t buy us anything, and we won’t get anything for them. For other family members (eg our parents, and other siblings) who don’t have children we would be doing gifts as normal.

Her husband doesn’t like this idea.

My husband doesn’t want to, because he thinks it’ll come across as cheap and that it’s also unfair since we’re buying other siblings gifts. I think that it’s perfectly fair, since they don’t have to get us anything either and the kids still get gifts. Husband is saying that it’s easier if I just get the gifts…the trouble is, it always takes such a long time to find things within our budget and having two fewer presents to have to buy would also really help my stress levels and time, as well as financial concerns. WIBTA if I refuse to buy anything for BIL and SIL and then if my husband doesn’t say anything to them, he can be the one that has to buy a gift?

She should tell her husband that he’s responsible for buying the gifts.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a vote for letting the husband buy the gifts.

Another person agrees that the husband should take responsibility for Christmas present shopping.

Let’s see how important this really is to him!

Another woman shares a story about shopping for her ex-husband’s family.

She shouldn’t have to do all the shopping.

