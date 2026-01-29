Worker Cried At Desk Because Her Boss Had Made Her Take A Call When The Work Day Was Over, And The Kind Customer Told Her It Could Wait Until Tomorrow

A lot of customers don’t care about the quality of life of the staff who serve them. A lot of managers also tend to lack consideration, too.

See why this tech worker was touched by a thoughtful customer comment.

I cried at a call I never have before.

Due to work circumstances, I have agreed to help back on the phones for a bit. I never thought I’d have such a day again but with upgrades, but it’s necessary. I’m happy with most of it and genuinely just have horrible days once in a while.

This day was looking a lot like one.

Today was horrendous, but I didn’t expect to cry where I did. I finish everything and a manager needs a call back doing… Nothing. It is one minute to close. I finish what I am doing and take it anyway. Unfortunately it took a while due to the nature of the query and then we closed. An office based person, and all those working from home are done. I get it.

But her customer is about to prevent a long, drawn out job.

I called the customer and said “Is it convenient to take my call?” She said no. “It isn’t to do with me, it is the fact that you closed 20 minutes ago. It’s not urgent, and as much as I appreciate this, go and enjoy your evening. I’ll call back tomorrow.” Never have I had this. She has also emailed to apologize for keeping my manager and I late. People can be decent.

Here is what folks are saying.

Same!

Oh, that’s so cool of them!

Neither was I! I love this.

So nice to see a good news story!

