Worker Was Given The Workload Of Supervisor Who Left, But Without The Title Or Salary, So He Stops Doing That Work Until The Boss Insults And Fires Him

Not qualified for the promotion, then I’ll just do my job A few years ago I worked for a furniture store in the back. My job consisted of unloading and loading trucks, assembling furniture and placing it on the main floor of the store. After around 6 months there, my supervisor announced he resigned, meaning his post was up for grabs.

I had all the technical requirements so I applied, but they gave the job to another one of my colleague who had more experience, which was totally reasonable. After maybe 1 year my then supervisor just stopped coming into work for no reason he just decided he had enough and he just left. No 2 week notice or anything. So while the director tried to get to him I took over the role of supervisor. (I was the one with the most experience.) Which means that combined with my regular work, I was now the one telling people what to do, when, doing the schedule, and all the paperwork for the shipment.

3 weeks later my colleague was officially “fired” by my director. In those 3 weeks I kept doing the job of supervisor, and doing it pretty well so I thought that the promotion would come to me, but my director did nothing.

I went to see him, explained what I had been doing and asked if I got the promotion too which he answered that I was not qualified, nor smart enough to do this job.

After some thinking I just decided, that if I was not smart enough to do the job, then I shouldn’t do it, so I went back doing my regular job and I also started looking for something else. 4-5 days after I stopped filling in my director come see me in the back store Asking why the job isn’t being done. After all without me to organize it, nothing was getting out of the store to be delivered to the client. I just reminded him of our previous meeting and he told me ” Yeah I remembered that. What I meant is you’re not qualified to get the pay bonus for the job. You still have to do the job you idiot.” I told him that if I wasn’t going to get paid for it I certainly won’t do the job, and that considering we were already short staffed with my old supervisor gone, he should be a bit more polite.

Apparently this was an unreasonable request, a total lack of respect to him and worthy of firing me… Yep still don’t get how that would fix anything, but hey he’s the boss. I packed everything and left knowing that the back store, which needed 5 people to operate, was now down to 3 with the most experienced worker having a total of 4 months.

It only took my boss 1 day to call me back and telling me, maybe he went overboard and that perhaps we could arrange something for the promotion, too.

I replied that I would not be coming back since I had a few interviews lined up. I hung up while he was still cussing at me. After a few months at my new job I heard some surprising news, the store had closed down after 2 other back store employee resigned. Gotta admit that it felt good to see my old boss finally get what he deserved.

