18-Year-Old Tells Her Parents She Wants To Get An Automatic Car, But Her Father Calls Her Lazy And Says She Should Learn To Drive A Stick

AITA for wanting to drive what I’m comfortable with? I (18f) only just got my Learners license today, two years after I originally registered and paid for the prep course. I did all that was required within the course, and then passed my learners test first try and told my parents. (I live with my dad (48m) since my mum (41f) doesn’t have room to house both myself, my boyfriend and my brother). I texted them both, and they were happy for me, they both sent money so I could order and pay for my license to be sent to my house. (I am currently job hunting as someone who has never been able to get a job, hence the receiving money).

My dad come homes a couple hours later and I’ve just started cleaning the lounge to vacuum and he asked me what license I’m going for. I say my automatic license, and then he just goes off. Calling my lazy and pathetic and belittling me in every possible way, stating how he’s let me off with being lazy all my life and how I’ll never be able to get a job with an auto license because some places require a manual license.

The reason I don’t want to drive and get a manual license is because of the following: I am medically diagnosed with anxiety, the thought of driving manual makes me sick especially considering paying attention to the road as well as having both hands and both feet doing 4 different things at once. It’s just something I do not feel comfortable doing. I am intending on enrolling in an online tattoo course, which would then allow/assist me in creating my own tattoo business. Last I checked you don’t need a manual license to tattoo someone.

The thought of driving an automatic puts me at ease, I don’t have to worry about shifting gears while paying attention to everything. It makes me more comfortable. I know I can’t just pick and choose what I want just to be comfortable for the rest of my life, that’s quite clear in today’s society, but if I really wanted I can always go and get my manual license late on down the road. And now he is talking to me like he didn’t just call me names and make me feel useless for a solid ten minutes. Surely my license means my license, not my dad’s license. AITA?

