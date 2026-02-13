Adult Son Doesn’t Want To Attend His Dad’s Wedding To The Woman He Cheated On His Mother With, But Now He’s Second-Guessing The Decision

Some betrayals don’t fade over time.

Imagine your dad announced he was marrying the same woman he cheated on your mother with, and wanted you to play a role in the wedding. Would you do so to make him happy? Or would you refuse because the whole thing makes you extremely uncomfortable?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this situation and isn’t sure what to do. Here’s his story.

AITA for not wanting to go to my dad’s wedding since he’s marrying the woman he cheated on my mom with? My (29M) dad was married to my mom for about 30 years. He wasn’t the best husband at all. He had a pattern of cheating and being extremely disrespectful throughout their entire relationship. I’m glad they got a divorce because they were never good together. Mainly, he wasn’t good to her.

His father offered him a role in the wedding.

I normally wouldn’t care about him getting married again, but he’s literally getting married to the last woman that he cheated on my mom with. This woman also has the same name as my mom… I don’t even know what I will refer to her as. I still haven’t met her and don’t feel like I want to. My siblings have told him that they’re not going to the wedding. I’ve avoided the convo with him for the most part, but he recently asked me to be a part of the wedding, just odd. Very, very odd. I don’t want to go. AITA?

Eek! The situation sounds uncomfortable, to say the least.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about him not wanting to go.

According to this comment, his father is tone deaf.

For this person, if he attends, it means he’s okay with it.

This reader would turn it around on him.

Let’s hope not, but maybe.

He should be up front about it and just let his dad know how he feels and why he won’t be attending.

