Adult Woman Lives Very Happily With Her Grandma As Roommates, But Now A Random Family Member Has Inserted Herself Into The Mix And Ruining Everything

When you have a roommate situation that you actually enjoy, it’s natural to not want to give that up.

After all, good roommates are rare and extremely valuable, so it’s normal to make compromises if you want to sustain a peaceful, mutually beneficial existence.

The woman in this story has exactly that – a happy, peaceful home full of mutual support and respect.

The only unusual thing? Her housemate is her grandmother.

AITA for being “rude” to guest I didn’t even invite? I am a 28-year-old woman, and I live with my grandma. She doesn’t live with me because of any health issues, we just genuinely prefer living together rather than being separated. I really enjoy living with her. She’s kind never crosses boundaries and we are really close. We laugh and joke around a lot, she braids my hair while I gossip about boys or my day at work and she sometimes cooks my favorite meals when I’m feeling upset. Our living situation was peaceful and enjoyable.

But things changed at my cousin’s wedding, to which my sister, my grandma, and I were invited. It was a very traditional wedding and honestly kind of cute – but the after party was a hot mess. Everyone was dancing, it was loud, and I was already exhausted from the wedding. There was a weird tradition where the bride’s family dances while everyone claps, then the groom’s family does the same. Since I’m family of the groom, I was asked to dance. But I didn’t want to. I was tired and my dress was really tight, but my grandma convinced me to. so I did. I don’t think I did that bad, but after it was over and I sat back down an older woman I didn’t even know turned her head looked me up and down, and said “You don’t dance that often, do you?”

It was really rude and judgemental. I laughed it off to avoid starting drama, then I told my sister and she told me to ignore it and I did. What I didn’t expect was that after the wedding my grandma invited this same woman to come home with us. At first I assumed it was just a ride, or that she’d stay for the night and leave. When we got home I excused myself and went straight to sleep while she talked to my grandma. The next morning she was still there. I left for work. When I came back she was still there. I finally pulled my grandma aside and asked what was going on. She told me this woman was a “guest” and would be staying for a couple of days.

And she really wasn’t happy about that.

I was upset because I was never asked or even informed beforehand. This is my house, and I feel like I deserve a say in who stays here. It has now been eight long days, and she is still here. She constantly inserts herself into my personal life and gives unsolicited opinions. If I complain about cramps she tells me maybe I should work out more. If I’m crying to my grandma about something stressful that happened at work, she jumps in and tells me to suck it up and stop crying because I’m an adult.

There’s good reason why this woman isn’t taking the advice well.

I NEVER ask her for advice or opinions, she just butts in and says whatever she wants. To be clear, I have not been rude to her. I don’t argue with her. I don’t snap. I’ve only vented privately to my grandma, my sister and my boyfriend about how uncomfortable and frustrated I feel. Instead of understanding, they tell me I’m being an ******* and that Im “rude,” which feels insane to me because all I’ve done is express how bothered I am by someone overstaying in my home and disrespecting me repeatedly. AITA?

Sadly it seems like the living situation, which was working well for both grandmother and granddaughter, has a power imbalance.

She may not have realised it before, but grandma is the elder here and expects to be able to rule the roost – to some extent at least,

And for the woman who thought she was an equal living with her grandma in a roommate situation, this is an unsavory discovery.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought she needed a frank conversation with her grandmother.

And others thought it was time to exert some boundaries over the guest.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was concerned that the guest may be exploiting her grandmother.

Regardless of the relationship between the guest and her grandmother, this woman is being made to feel uncomfortable in her own home, and that’s never okay.

If her grandmother prizes the living situation as much as the granddaughter does, it’s about time that she does something about this woman who has outstayed her welcome.

Both of their happiness is at stake.

