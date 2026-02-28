After Adopting A Rescue Dog, It Bonded With Their Kitchen Oven Of All Things, Leading To This Heartwarming Video

When you adopt a rescue dog that has been neglected, you can expect that it will have some unusual behaviors.

For the family that adopted Falkor, an Alaskan Malamute, fell in love with their oven of all things.

The video shows both of their dogs in the kitchen, but Falkor is leaning right up against their oven.

The caption to the video says, “Our recently adopted 2-year-old Alaskan Malamute, who has never lived inside has bonded to an appliance. This is his emotional support oven.”

That is just too cute.

They did put some more details in the description, where they said, “He is learning to regulate. His nervous system has been a big hurdle, but this is his emotional support oven and he is finally starting to settle down inside.”

It is a process, but he will get there.

Rescue dogs sometimes take a little extra work, but they are worth it in the end.

This dog is certainly adorable, and if he needs to lean on the oven for support, that is just fine.

Take a moment to watch the full video below to see just how cute this dog really is.

@instashawna Falkor pupdate: learning to regulate his nervous system has been a big hurdle but this is his emotional support oven and he is finally starting to settle down inside! Still working on other house manners (potty training especially) but he’s settling in well so far #alaskanmalamute #rescue #adopt #fyp #puppylove ♬ son original – sirina🐾

The commenters are fully in support of this puppy.

I think this person is spot on.

Lots of dogs have emotional support objects.

I guess a Sonic Squishmallow is as good as anything.

Always consider rescuing dogs before buying them from breeders.

