Dogs Love To Play In The Silliest Of Ways, But Sometimes That Leads To Some Unexpected Results

by Michael Levanduski

Dizzy dog playing

TikTok, Unsplash

Dogs are known for going a little crazy when they play, but that is all part of the fun.

When a family was recording their dog playing with its favorite Pikachu toy, they caught something on tape that they didn’t expect.

The dog was playing with a stuffed Pikachu while the family was watching TV, so someone pulled out their phone and recorded the dog.

It looks like it is having a lot of fun.

Dizzy dog

TikTok/x_mollie_m_x

As dogs do, this one would violently shake its head back and forth while playing. It all looked pretty normal right up until the dog stopped for a moment.

What is going to happen next?

Dog playing

TikTok/x_mollie_m_x

The dog started to stumble around because it was very dizzy. They put in the description of the video, “Oh, poor dizzy baby.”

It is pretty funny to watch.

Dizzy dog playing

TikTok/x_mollie_m_xFortunately, the dog recovered quickly and got right back to playing. Sometimes being a little dizzy is just the price you pay for having fun.

I didn’t even know that dogs could get dizzy, so this is extra funny.

Take a few seconds to watch the video for yourself. I bet you will laugh.

@x_mollie_m_x

oh poor dizzy baby 🥺 #puppy #redfoxlabrador #FYP #puppydog

♬ original sound – Mollie & Riley Roo

Not surprisingly, the commenters loved the video and thought it was very funny.

This commenter is spot on.

Comment 1

Woof, what is happening?

Comment 2

Here is someone who felt bad for Pikachu.

Comment 3

Who even knew that dogs could get dizzy?

