Employee Took Long Lunches To Cut Down On How Much Overtime He Would Be Owed, But His Boss Told Him To Stop Taking Long Lunches

Would you rather have more free time or more money?

In this story, one employee tried to compensate for working late at work by taking an extra long lunch break. That way he wouldn’t earn much overtime pay. But his boss didn’t like the lunch long breaks.

Keep reading to see what happens when he stops taking long lunches.

“No more long lunches.” M/26/3rd shift team lead So about a month or so ago, I was pulled into the office by my supervisor and another one, acting as a witness. The main topic at hand was that I would take an extra 20-30 minutes on lunch everyday (personal decision that I’ve been doing for 6 years now). When I explained I would do this to kill some of my OT, and was saving the company about 2-3 hours of time and a half pay, it didn’t matter to my supervisor. He stated that I needed to be more “punctual” because he needs me on the floor.

OP had a follow-up question.

Okay, that’s understandable. I followed up with “well does that mean since I show up on time everyday, I get to go home on time everyday?” He didn’t like that question since he just got through telling us at the beginning of the night how everything needs to be done before we leave. So he put it in the system under my work profile that we had that conversation and that “he knows I can do better…” Oh, I did better.

OP earned a lot of overtime, but not everyone was happy about it.

Fast forward to last week, it’s been almost a month of one hour lunches only, and still staying late to finish off the work from the night. My paycheck was the biggest I’ve seen since I took this position a little more than a year ago. I was excited, and I knew why it was that big. Unfortunately for my supervisors, they got into some heat for how much OT I earned over the last month. Needless to say, they were directed to address us three about how we can’t get any OT anymore and that we need to work our schedules as they are.

They tried to backtrack on the earlier conversation about lunches.

My other supervisor said, “y’all can take a longer lunch to help cut down OT.” I jumped in immediately and stated that I would not be taking any longer lunches because I was formally sat down for a conversation regarding that matter. Straight up refused to do it and the one who gave me that conversation just stared at me. Man, it’s felt super awesome to say that to them, and for them to realize I was doing them a “favor” this whole time. I actually got sent home early today, because I’ve already accrued a day’s worth of OT.

I think OP’s doing the right thing. It’s better to have the extra pay than a slightly longer lunch, or leave early and have more free time at the end of theday.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is exactly what happened.

Here’s another story about a company’s overtime policy.

Another person shares how messed up their company’s scheduling policies were.

This person loves how it backfired by management.

If you change the rules, you may not be able to change them back.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.