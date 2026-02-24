Employee’s Boss Knows That It’s A Top Priority To Get An Important File Updated, But The Other Boss Tells The Employee Not To Work Overtime

Imagine working for two different bosses. How would you know which one to listen to if they both gave you different instructions?

In this story, one employee is caught in a situation where one boss knows that updating a file is a priority, but the other boss doesn’t seem to take it seriously.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You don’t want me to do overtime? Okay!!! My boss has a different priority on the work other than our main one. Say our job is to check and verify thing client data, his priority is to attend calls that does not concern it (i.e. calls about the football or photography club).

Our main boss is asking a file to be updated by a certain day. That week we are down 2 people on the work so we are swamped with a lot of rush requests. This file is also used by another team so updating it is a priority. The week goes by and it is still not update so the main boss asked me why is it not updated?

I told him that we are missing 2 people on the team so I am not able to reconcile it and have to ask my immediate boss to do it. Well, what do you know?? He did not do it. We were given until Monday to update it. I asked for permission to do an overtime over the weekend but was advised to just enjoy the weekend. So I did.

Come Monday, everyone is going berserk because it turned out that the file contains some errors which resulted into it being escalated the higher ups. Main boss asked me, why I did not update the file over the weekend. I said I asked for permission to do it Saturday but was told to just enjoy the weekend so I did not logged in.

We got into a meeting with main boss and immediate boss was called out for not allowing me to render overtime. This caused a massive reporting issues and hits on the reporting side. Sorry main boss, I am only following immediate boss’s instruction.

Everyone needs to be on the same page about priorities, and it sounds like the two bosses in this story are not.

When bosses disagree, employees can’t win.

