Everyone Obeys The 30 MPH Speed Limit, But One Driver Dared To Go Faster And Got Pulled Over By The Police

Imagine driving to work, and there’s a part of the commute where the speed limit is only 30 mph. Would you speed through it or go the speed limit?

In this story, one person knows that it’s important to go the speed limit. Everyone else goes the speed limit too. But one day, there’s a driver who does not want to obey the speed limit.

I’ll let you pass but…. A little backstory: I drive 30 miles to work and back each day. So for 60 miles of the hell that is Chicago traffic. Now, when I get to one particular street the speed limit drops from 50 down to 30. I know this, people around me tend to know this, and cops know it too. People tend to form a 30 mph herd that prevents others from speeding and getting pulled over by the police.

One car didn’t want to go 30 mph.

Enter BMW. 30 was too good for him. Honking his horn, flashing his brights. Obviously this important man was on an important mission. He must be racing to the Starbucks to save his stomach from instant coffee. I grin as I realize what’s about to happen.

He decided to help the guy out, but there would be consequences.

I slow down just a little more and get behind the person in the right lane. BMW man takes the opportunity and guns it, letting me I’m number 1 as he whips by. Not 15 seconds later I see the lights come on of a parked police cruiser. I’ll let you pass but there will be consequences.

If literally everyone else on the road is going the speed limit, it’s probably safe to assume it’s a speed trap and you should go the speed limit too. That BMW driver found out the hard way.

