‘Fashion girlies, did I do good?’ – A Shopper Scored Big At A Thrift Store After She Found An Expensive Pair Of Shoes For Only $9

by Matthew Gilligan

Who doesn’t love to unexpectedly score at the thrift store?!?!

It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, it’s oh-so-satisfying!

A woman named Bella posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the pair of high-heeled shoes she bought at a thrift store.

Bella wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I know nothing about shoes besides Carrie Bradshaw loving this brand and I found these at the thrift store for $9.”

She asked, “Fashion girlies, did I do good?”

The video shows a pair of Manolo Blahnik high heels.

In an interview, Bella said she found out she could make a lot of money by reselling the shoes she only paid $9 for.

She ended up selling them on Facebook for $200.

Bella wrote in the video’s caption, “I have nowhere to wear these.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This is the best $9 she ever spent!

