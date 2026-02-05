Father Wants To Walk Around The Neighborhood While Trick Or Treating With His Kids, But His Wife Refuses To Go Since She Wanted To Drive

When you think of trick or treating on Halloween, do you picture driving around the neighborhood or walking around the neighborhood?

Personally, I picture walking, but I could understand driving if the weather were really bad or the houses were very far apart.

In this story, the weather was ideal for walking around on Halloween, but a husband and wife still disagreed about the best way to go trick or treating with their kids. Now, the husband is wondering if he was too harsh.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for leaving my wife at home because she wanted to drive in our neighborhood to trick or treat? Me and my wife been married 10 years and have 3 kids together. We both have always been a little on the chubby side but don’t get me wrong cause my wife is absolutely gorgeous. In the middle of 2020 I saw the numbers about how the illness hit overweight people harder than others and I started eating right. Running. And put a weight bench in the garage. I only dropped like 30 pounds but in the past two years I’ve gone from being afraid of having my shirt off at the pool to bring proud of myself in the mirror.

His wife was not on the same page about trick or treating.

So, boom. Halloween hits. I had been hyped all month cause I had like a Roman gladiator type costume to wear out with the kids. We always all wear costumes. I get dressed and we are both getting the kids ready and she doesn’t even put on her robe to be like a fortune teller. And then she grabs the keys and says everyone ready? It was like 68F out and absolutely beautiful to walk our little neighborhood. I tell her the kids and I wanted to walk as we are standing in the drive way ready to go. She kinda stamps her foot and just goes back inside.

He really enjoyed trick or treating with his kids.

Me and the kids go out and have a blast they were all some variant of a warrior. So we looked pretty cool with our swords marching collecting candy. One of the houses had a little haunted garage and toys to play with. We stopped there for a bit and I had a few drinks to finish the night. Exchanged numbers with the family that lives there and headed home. I get back home and after the kids get to bed. My wife explodes on me saying I smell like tequila and every since I lost weight I don’t do the same things I used to do(we used to eat ice cream every single Friday like big Coldstone cups now it’s like once every few months).

He knows he might’ve said the wrong thing.

She even brought up the phone number cause it was written down and I left it on the counter since I forgot my phone when we left. It very clearly had the couple’s name on it so it’s not like was from some floozy. Then she complains we all could have totally drove. And I told her just because she doesn’t want to better herself she didn’t have to make me and the kids suffer. It was harsh but I felt like I was being attacked for no reason. So, AITA?

Yes, he was harsh. His wife was also being pretty rude and unreasonable. At least the kids had a good Halloween.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

One person explains the wife’s perspective.

Another person agrees that the wife sounds insecure.

It would seem weird to drive house to house.

Nobody thinks he was wrong for walking while trick or treating, but everyone seems to think he was too harsh in the way he responded to this wife.

They need to talk this out.

