Female Manager Worked Hard And Stayed Loyal To Her Company, But She Felt Undervalued When She Got Pregnant For The Second Time

Female employees are often unrecognized in the workplace.

In this story, a woman spent ten years at her job balancing work and family life.

However, when she got pregnant again, she learned that they were looking to replace her.

Now, she feels undervalued and unappreciated.

Check out the full details below…

Employer posted my job while I’m pregnant — feeling replaced before I even leave I’ve been at my job for 10 years. I have been a manager for 4 of those years. I had a baby in 2025.

This woman is pregnant again.

I now have two under two, and I am pregnant again. I am the one running events. I am managing staff. I am keeping operations afloat.

Her job position has been posted externally.

Now, my exact role was posted externally while I am preparing for leave. I was not included in interviews or planning. Another manager who is also pregnant has not had their role posted. Management has hinted my pay could be cut if I go part time.

Now, she feels undervalued and sidelined.

I have not requested to go part time. I feel completely undervalued and sidelined despite years of proven work. Has anyone else been treated like this while pregnant?

Having children doesn’t make her any less capable.

